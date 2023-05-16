7,200 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,067,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,945,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Duke Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 136,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,394 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 188,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 151,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 255,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

