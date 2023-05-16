8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target Cut to $4.00

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $370.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

In other 8X8 news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $167,615.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,981 shares of company stock valued at $200,204. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 12,778,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,997 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $7,506,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,632.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,314,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

