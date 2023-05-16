9,700 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. CME Group makes up 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.37. 934,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,077. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.60 and a 200 day moving average of $180.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $212.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

About CME Group



CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

