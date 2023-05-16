A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells $223,454.66 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $223,454.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,860.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 27,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,887. The firm has a market cap of $856.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83.
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
Featured Stories
