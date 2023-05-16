A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells $223,454.66 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $223,454.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,860.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 27,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,887. The firm has a market cap of $856.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.