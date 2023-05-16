A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Up 7.6% in April

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A10 Networks Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE ATEN traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. 692,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,084. A10 Networks has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,475.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,585.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,475.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,852 shares of company stock worth $552,038 in the last three months. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,848,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,532,000 after purchasing an additional 260,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 13.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,521,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 308,059 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,619,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,486,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,995,000 after purchasing an additional 153,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Stories

