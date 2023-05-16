Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,173,676,000 after acquiring an additional 351,136 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,518,117,000 after purchasing an additional 316,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,226,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $989,536,000 after purchasing an additional 813,894 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $191.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

