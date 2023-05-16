ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ABM stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

ABM Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.