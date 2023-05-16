Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Abrdn Australia Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAF opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 519.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.