Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAF opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $5.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Australia Equity Fund (IAF)
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
- Workhorse Group: Consider Getting Back on the Horse
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.