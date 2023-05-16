abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI) Plans GBX 5.70 Dividend

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON AEI opened at GBX 331.27 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,226.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 332.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 339.67. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 290 ($3.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 376 ($4.71).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Little bought 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £16,443.93 ($20,598.68). Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Equity Income Trust

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

