abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $350,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after purchasing an additional 188,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.85 on Tuesday, hitting $644.65. 466,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The company has a market capitalization of $268.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.54.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

