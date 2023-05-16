abrdn plc Has $115.55 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,790 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.07% of Credicorp worth $115,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,930,000 after acquiring an additional 98,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Credicorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,265,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Credicorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,715,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Credicorp by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,108,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,432,000 after purchasing an additional 489,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Credicorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 48,708 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.74. The stock had a trading volume of 70,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,742. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.21 and a 12 month high of $158.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.06. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $6.7385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

