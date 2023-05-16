abrdn plc Has $150.81 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,356,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,253 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.34% of Johnson Controls International worth $150,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.68. 965,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,975. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

