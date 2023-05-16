abrdn plc Has $243.97 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,451,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,411 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises 0.7% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. abrdn plc owned 0.63% of Trane Technologies worth $243,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.54. 373,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.54. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TT. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

