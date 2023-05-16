abrdn plc Purchases 81,512 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

abrdn plc increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,448,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,512 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.31% of MetLife worth $177,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $1,636,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

MetLife Trading Down 2.2 %

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $49.38. 2,277,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.61. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

