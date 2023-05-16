abrdn plc Raises Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1,754.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,602 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.49% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $130,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,634. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WTW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.85.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

