abrdn plc Sells 149,363 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,117,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 149,363 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.44% of TJX Companies worth $407,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 203,222 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 106,152 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 61,125 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 30,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,023 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,745. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.63%.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

