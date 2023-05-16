abrdn plc Sells 15,999,976 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,171,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,999,976 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.63% of Banco Bradesco worth $193,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 382,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 134,354 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 49,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.
Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.6 %
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.
Banco Bradesco Profile
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
