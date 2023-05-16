abrdn plc Sells 36,303 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,303 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $156,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $86.63. 3,927,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,714,558. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21. The company has a market cap of $449.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.