abrdn plc Sells 602,705 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,979,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 602,705 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $142,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth $423,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth $936,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 150,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth $7,510,000. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSAC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. 105,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,098. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $20.37.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $1.2511 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.91. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 56.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.