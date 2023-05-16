abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON API opened at GBX 51.28 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of £195.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.02 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.53. abrdn Property Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 49.90 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.01).

About abrdn Property Income Trust

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

