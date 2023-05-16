ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Purchases $117,509.88 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $117,509.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 956,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,330,493.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,113 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,921.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $41,580.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 548 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $10,532.56.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,000 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $19,990.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 245 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $4,410.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 133 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,394.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,549 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $29,895.70.

On Thursday, April 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,466 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 445 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $8,962.30.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $8.68. 8,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 118.26 and a current ratio of 118.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.82. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 87,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth $130,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.