Adam Elsesser Sells 9,666 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $314.92. 296,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,106. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $324.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,978.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.06 and a 200 day moving average of $244.01.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

