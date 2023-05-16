Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ADX stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

