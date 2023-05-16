Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of ADX stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30.
The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.
