Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.
The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.
