ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Gap Down to $4.19

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.01. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 278,116 shares.

ADMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $908.62 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

