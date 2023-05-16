ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Gap Down to $4.19

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMAGet Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.01. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 278,116 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $908.62 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Further Reading

