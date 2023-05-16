Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,890 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,459 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $96,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Up 3.0 %

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $345.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

