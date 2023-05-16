ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Rating) rose 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 557,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,063,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
ADOMANI Stock Up 3.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28.
ADOMANI Company Profile
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats.
