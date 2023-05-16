Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Peabody Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 164,339 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 172,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at $645,644,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,644,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock worth $51,415,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2.87%.

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the coal producer to buy up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also

