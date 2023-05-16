Affinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,758 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 1.1% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

