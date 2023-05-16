Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,973 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,278,000 after acquiring an additional 777,200 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,059 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,703,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after acquiring an additional 145,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ET traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. 481,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,102,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

