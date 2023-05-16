Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,287 SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

XSD traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.33. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $212.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.