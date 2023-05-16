Affinity Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for 0.8% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $56,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $66.60.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.