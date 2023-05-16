Affinity Wealth Management LLC Invests $302,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.45. 56,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,958. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $85.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

