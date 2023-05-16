Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 321,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,357,000. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF makes up about 5.5% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.98% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,889,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $567.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

