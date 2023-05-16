Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after buying an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,737. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $4,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,944,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,470,136.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $4,372,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,944,654 shares in the company, valued at $829,470,136.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,158,214 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

