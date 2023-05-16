Affinity Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 195,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,000. Global X MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Global X MLP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after purchasing an additional 47,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,019,000 after buying an additional 339,623 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 659,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,230,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

