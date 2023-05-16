Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Down 17.2% in April

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 10,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 293.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 473,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after buying an additional 353,372 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,519,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $1,760,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 91.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

