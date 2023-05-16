Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $310,903.10 and approximately $348.92 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00064737 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00128886 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00040047 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00029529 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003661 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

