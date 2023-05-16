Aion Price Reaches $0.0006 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $310,937.02 and $336.15 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00129774 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00064597 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00040301 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00029517 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.