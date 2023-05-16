Air Canada’s (AC) Reduce Rating Reaffirmed at Veritas Investment Research

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AC. CIBC upped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Air Canada from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.31.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AC opened at C$21.14 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$15.57 and a 52 week high of C$23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.86.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.3825729 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.