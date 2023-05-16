Alan Villalon Purchases 1,000 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Stock

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) CFO Alan Villalon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,732.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alan Villalon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Alan Villalon bought 3,000 shares of Alerus Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

ALRS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.58. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alerus Financial by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group lowered Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alerus Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

