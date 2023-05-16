Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Mizuho

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALGM. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of ALGM opened at $37.93 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

