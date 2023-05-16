Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Sold by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Alliance Resource Partners accounts for approximately 5.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARLP. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 200,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 107,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARLP shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, insider Joseph W. Craft III acquired 100,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,582,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,637,420.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 155,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.56. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.93%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.