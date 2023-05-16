Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Short Interest Update

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Price Performance

APTM stock remained flat at $10.28 during trading on Monday. 23,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,004. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Get Alpha Partners Technology Merger alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the first quarter valued at $484,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 733.4% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 115,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the first quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the second quarter worth about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.