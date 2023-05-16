Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Sells $2,012,308.48 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80.

On Wednesday, May 10th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91.

On Monday, May 8th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.09. 32,292,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,098,412. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $123.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Saban Cheryl increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

