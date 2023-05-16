Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,118,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 472,958 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $365,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.88. 7,009,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,798,348. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $123.26. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

