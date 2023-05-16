AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.51

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 201370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in AltC Acquisition by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 53,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in AltC Acquisition by 24.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AltC Acquisition by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

