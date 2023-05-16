Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Gap Up to $91.01

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.01, but opened at $93.00. Amdocs shares last traded at $93.78, with a volume of 112,824 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average is $90.63.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,280 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $104,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $112,930,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,268,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,691 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,027,000 after acquiring an additional 491,265 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.