American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,578 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.41.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

