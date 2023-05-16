Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $294.92. 59,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,605. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.20. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

